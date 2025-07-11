Stocks
Lobbying Update: $40,000 of RPM INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed

July 11, 2025 — 01:08 pm EDT

$40,000 of RPM INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

RPM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RPM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

RPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of RPM stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RPM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

RPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $RPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $119.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $131.0 on 07/01/2025
  • John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 06/06/2025
  • Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $135.0 on 06/02/2025
  • Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $116.0 on 04/10/2025
  • Frank Mitsch from Fermium Research set a target price of $110.0 on 04/09/2025
  • Vincent Sinisi from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $113.0 on 04/09/2025

