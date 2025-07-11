Lobbying Update: $40,000 of RPM INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of RPM INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

RPM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RPM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

RPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of RPM stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RPM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

RPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $RPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $119.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $131.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $135.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $116.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Frank Mitsch from Fermium Research set a target price of $110.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Vincent Sinisi from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $113.0 on 04/09/2025

