Lobbying Update: $40,000 of RPM INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of RPM INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"None"
RPM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RPM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
RPM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of RPM stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP added 681,189 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,799,943
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 391,171 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,250,661
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 233,427 shares (-2.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,002,835
- MORGAN STANLEY added 230,949 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,716,180
- FAIRWAY WEALTH LLC added 220,306 shares (+50413.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,484,998
- NATIONAL PENSION SERVICE removed 189,084 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,873,237
- WORLDQUANT MILLENNIUM ADVISORS LLC removed 153,899 shares (-85.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,803,036
RPM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
RPM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $RPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $119.0 on 07/09/2025
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $131.0 on 07/01/2025
- John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 06/06/2025
- Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $135.0 on 06/02/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $116.0 on 04/10/2025
- Frank Mitsch from Fermium Research set a target price of $110.0 on 04/09/2025
- Vincent Sinisi from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $113.0 on 04/09/2025
