Lobbying Update: $40,000 of RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues affecting automotive and automotive supply chain in the US, including consumer tax incentives, commercial tax incentives, and emissions standards

Tax issues affecting automotive and automotive supply chain in the US, including consumer tax incentives, commercial tax incentives, and taxation on auto loans interest.

Issues affecting manufacturing investment in the US, including the 45X battery investment credit, the 30D consumer tax credit, and the Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing program.

Permitting reform for energy purposes including generation and transmission.

Tariffs affecting the automotive indutry"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

RIVN Insider Trading Activity

RIVN insiders have traded $RIVN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J SCARINGE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 404,763 shares for an estimated $5,394,795 .

. CLAIRE MCDONOUGH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,664 shares for an estimated $506,253.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

RIVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of RIVN stock to their portfolio, and 397 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

RIVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIVN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for RIVN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RIVN forecast page.

RIVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIVN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RIVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom Narayan from RBC Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $16.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 10/30/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.