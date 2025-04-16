Lobbying Update: $40,000 of REKOR SYSTEMS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of REKOR SYSTEMS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"issues related to transportation"
REKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of REKR stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. added 3,423,359 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,340,440
- LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,513,535 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,361,114
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC removed 1,250,000 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,950,000
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 880,840 shares (-90.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,374,110
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 749,733 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,169,583
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 662,263 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,033,130
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 448,090 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $699,020
