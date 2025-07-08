Lobbying Update: $40,000 of PPG INDUSTRIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of PPG INDUSTRIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Funding for DOD coatings"

PPG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PPG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/12, 03/12 and 0 sales.

on 06/12, 03/12 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/27, 01/13.

PPG Insider Trading Activity

PPG insiders have traded $PPG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY M KNAVISH (Chairman and CEO) sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $568,080

PPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 415 institutional investors add shares of PPG stock to their portfolio, and 534 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PPG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PPG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

PPG Indus issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

PPG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PPG recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PPG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Sison from PPG Indus set a target price of $135.0 on 07/01/2025

