Lobbying Update: $40,000 of PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to regulation of public utilities - no specific legislation. Issues related to support for transmission and transmission equipment manufacturing, including grid modernization technology - no specific legislation. Issues related to wildfire prevention, including Fire Safe Electrical Corridors Act, S. 2269, H.R. 6012 and inclusion of special use permits in various Farm Bill drafts. H.R.447 - To provide compensation flexibility to address retention and hiring issues at the Bonneville Power Administration - Issues related to Bonneville Power Administration retention, recruitment, and costs. Issues related to Harborton reliability project - no specific legislation. H.R. 471, Fix Our Forests Act, including Sections 121, 122, 203, and 204 - Issues related to forest management and utility liability.
Issues related to support for transmission and transmission equipment manufacturing no specific legislation. Issues related to the Columbia River Treaty - no specific legislation. Issues related to permitting reform - various legislative proposals including S. 4753 including sections 401 and 402, and year-end legislative proposals. Issues related to federal funding for energy-related projects - no specific legislation.
Issues related to retention of investment and production energy tax credits - no specific legislation."
POR Insider Trading Activity
POR insiders have traded $POR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIA ANGELICA ESPINOSA (SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,817 shares for an estimated $200,313.
- BENJAMIN FELTON (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,420 shares for an estimated $103,130.
- LARRY NEAL BEKKEDAHL (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $94,340
- JOSEPH R JR TRPIK (SVP, Finance CFO) sold 1,375 shares for an estimated $56,815
POR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of POR stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,648,440 shares (-59.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,904,952
- ATLAS INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (UK) LTD. removed 1,488,658 shares (-47.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,935,261
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 755,950 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,974,538
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 746,283 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,284,221
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 635,987 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,741,752
- NORGES BANK added 610,353 shares (+75.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,623,597
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 587,971 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,647,295
POR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $POR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $47.0 on 03/04/2025
- Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $47.0 on 01/02/2025
