Lobbying Update: $40,000 of PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to regulation of public utilities - no specific legislation. Issues related to support for transmission and transmission equipment manufacturing, including grid modernization technology - no specific legislation. Issues related to wildfire prevention, including Fire Safe Electrical Corridors Act, S. 2269, H.R. 6012 and inclusion of special use permits in various Farm Bill drafts. H.R.447 - To provide compensation flexibility to address retention and hiring issues at the Bonneville Power Administration - Issues related to Bonneville Power Administration retention, recruitment, and costs. Issues related to Harborton reliability project - no specific legislation. H.R. 471, Fix Our Forests Act, including Sections 121, 122, 203, and 204 - Issues related to forest management and utility liability.

Issues related to support for transmission and transmission equipment manufacturing no specific legislation. Issues related to the Columbia River Treaty - no specific legislation. Issues related to permitting reform - various legislative proposals including S. 4753 including sections 401 and 402, and year-end legislative proposals. Issues related to federal funding for energy-related projects - no specific legislation.

Issues related to retention of investment and production energy tax credits - no specific legislation."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

POR Insider Trading Activity

POR insiders have traded $POR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA ANGELICA ESPINOSA (SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,817 shares for an estimated $200,313 .

. BENJAMIN FELTON (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,420 shares for an estimated $103,130 .

. LARRY NEAL BEKKEDAHL (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $94,340

JOSEPH R JR TRPIK (SVP, Finance CFO) sold 1,375 shares for an estimated $56,815

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

POR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of POR stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

POR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $POR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $47.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $47.0 on 01/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.