Lobbying Update: $40,000 of MICROSOFT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of MICROSOFT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"R&D tax credit; cost-sharing regulations; and other international tax provisions"

MSFT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

MSFT Insider Trading Activity

MSFT insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $10,425,000

TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $3,908,546 .

. CHRISTOPHER DAVID YOUNG (EVP, Business Development) sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $3,050,340

MSFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,616 institutional investors add shares of MSFT stock to their portfolio, and 2,384 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MSFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 18 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 01/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

MSFT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $497.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $470.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $425.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $497.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $470.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Jackson Ader from KeyBanc set a target price of $505.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Bradley Sills from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $510.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $500.0 on 10/10/2024

