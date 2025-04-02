Lobbying Update: $40,000 of MERCURY SYSTEMS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of MERCURY SYSTEMS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Department of Defense research and development, procurement, and sustainment programs and activities."
MRCY Insider Trading Activity
MRCY insiders have traded $MRCY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES ROGER IV WELLS (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,869 shares for an estimated $162,579.
- STUART KUPINSKY (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 2,377 shares for an estimated $104,882
- DOUGLAS MUNRO (VP, CAO) sold 595 shares for an estimated $26,253
MRCY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of MRCY stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 866,911 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,410,262
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 805,653 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,837,426
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 787,788 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,087,096
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 743,552 shares (+55.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,229,184
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 677,894 shares (+196.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,471,548
- SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 648,878 shares (+95.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,252,876
- FMR LLC added 552,927 shares (+18028.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,222,934
