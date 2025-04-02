Lobbying Update: $40,000 of MERCURY SYSTEMS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of MERCURY SYSTEMS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Department of Defense research and development, procurement, and sustainment programs and activities."

MRCY Insider Trading Activity

MRCY insiders have traded $MRCY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES ROGER IV WELLS (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,869 shares for an estimated $162,579 .

. STUART KUPINSKY (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 2,377 shares for an estimated $104,882

DOUGLAS MUNRO (VP, CAO) sold 595 shares for an estimated $26,253

MRCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of MRCY stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

