Lobbying Update: $40,000 of MCKESSON CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of MCKESSON CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the pharmaceutical supply chain and drug shortages."

MCK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $15,000 on 03/04.

on 03/04. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.

MCK Insider Trading Activity

MCK insiders have traded $MCK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN S. TYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,845 shares for an estimated $22,016,825 .

. LEANN B SMITH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,346 shares for an estimated $795,275 .

. MICHELE LAU (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 312 shares for an estimated $188,760

MCK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 693 institutional investors add shares of MCK stock to their portfolio, and 717 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MCK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

MCK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MCK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $701.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $715.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $688.0 on 11/07/2024

