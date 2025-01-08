Lobbying Update: $40,000 of LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to cybersecurity, Connect America Fund funding, universal service, business data services, and supply chain management"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

LUMN Insider Trading Activity

LUMN insiders have traded $LUMN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES FOWLER purchased 10,000 shares.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LUMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of LUMN stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.