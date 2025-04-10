Stocks
Lobbying Update: $40,000 of LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

April 10, 2025 — 01:05 pm EDT

Written by Quiver Lobbying

$40,000 of LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Fiscal Year 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies for the Social Security Administration; issues related to the National Institutes of Health contract for the National Cancer Institute.
Issues related to the reauthorization of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act.
Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act."



LDOS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LDOS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:



LDOS Insider Trading Activity

LDOS insiders have traded $LDOS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SURYA N MOHAPATRA sold 2,748 shares for an estimated $535,784
  • ROBERT C JR KOVARIK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,558 shares for an estimated $396,954.
  • NOEL B GEER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $322,260
  • ROY E STEVENS (Sector President) sold 1,137 shares for an estimated $229,219



LDOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 411 institutional investors add shares of LDOS stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,378,945 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $342,710,816
  • ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 835,930 shares (+510.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,424,075
  • BOSTON PARTNERS removed 788,847 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,641,298
  • INVESCO LTD. added 682,532 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,325,559
  • FMR LLC removed 590,568 shares (-24.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,077,226
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 405,409 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,403,220
  • THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 377,756 shares (+435.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,419,529



LDOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LDOS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024



LDOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LDOS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LDOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $205.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $182.0 on 12/02/2024
  • Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $228.0 on 10/29/2024
  • Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $205.0 on 10/29/2024

