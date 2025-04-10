Lobbying Update: $40,000 of LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Fiscal Year 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies for the Social Security Administration; issues related to the National Institutes of Health contract for the National Cancer Institute.

Issues related to the reauthorization of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act.

Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act."

LDOS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LDOS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 10/10.

LDOS Insider Trading Activity

LDOS insiders have traded $LDOS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SURYA N MOHAPATRA sold 2,748 shares for an estimated $535,784

ROBERT C JR KOVARIK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,558 shares for an estimated $396,954 .

. NOEL B GEER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $322,260

ROY E STEVENS (Sector President) sold 1,137 shares for an estimated $229,219

LDOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 411 institutional investors add shares of LDOS stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LDOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LDOS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

LDOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LDOS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LDOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $205.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $182.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $228.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $205.0 on 10/29/2024

