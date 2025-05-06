Lobbying Update: $40,000 of KOHL'S DEPARTMENT STORES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of KOHL'S DEPARTMENT STORES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"*No Specific Bill number
No Specific Bill Number
*No specific Bill number/all matters relating to retail
No specific bill number all matters relating to retail
No specif Bill number all matters relating to retail"
KSS Insider Trading Activity
KSS insiders have traded $KSS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FEENEY SIOBHAN MC (Sr EVP & Chief Tech & Digi Off) sold 3,827 shares for an estimated $53,769
KSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of KSS stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 16,572,086 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,672,087
- FMR LLC removed 7,277,493 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,176,001
- UBS GROUP AG added 6,145,231 shares (+774.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,279,043
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,182,165 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,030,109
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,016,775 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,355,521
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 2,857,700 shares (+3097.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,122,108
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,713,300 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,054,732
KSS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KSS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/28/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/12/2025
KSS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KSS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KSS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $11.0 on 03/12/2025
- Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 03/12/2025
