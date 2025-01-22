Lobbying Update: $40,000 of KALLNER & ASSOCIATES ON BEHALF OF WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of KALLNER & ASSOCIATES ON BEHALF OF WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"lobbying on trade and transportation policy
WOR Insider Trading Activity
WOR insiders have traded $WOR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH B HAYEK (EVP and CFO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $100,525
WOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of WOR stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,019,191 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,245,466
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 247,998 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,279,517
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 240,927 shares (+2198.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,986,424
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 222,674 shares (+47276.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,229,837
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 187,130 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,756,538
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 121,114 shares (+713.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,020,175
- MORGAN STANLEY added 96,902 shares (+34.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,016,587
