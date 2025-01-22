Lobbying Update: $40,000 of KALLNER & ASSOCIATES ON BEHALF OF WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of KALLNER & ASSOCIATES ON BEHALF OF WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"lobbying on trade and transportation policy

WOR Insider Trading Activity

WOR insiders have traded $WOR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH B HAYEK (EVP and CFO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $100,525

WOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of WOR stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

