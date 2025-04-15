Lobbying Update: $40,000 of JACKSON HEWITT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of JACKSON HEWITT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Lobbying related to tax legislation and financial products

ITT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ITT stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 03/31, 02/24.

on 03/31, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 03/05.

on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 10/31.

ITT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of ITT stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ITT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.