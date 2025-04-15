Lobbying Update: $40,000 of JACKSON HEWITT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of JACKSON HEWITT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Lobbying related to tax legislation and financial products
Lobbying related to tax legislation and financial products"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
ITT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ITT stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 03/31, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 10/31.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
ITT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of ITT stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 588,572 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,095,167
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 360,123 shares (+63.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,454,374
- FINDLAY PARK PARTNERS LLP added 358,533 shares (+716.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,227,195
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 326,947 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,714,187
- BOWEN HANES & CO INC removed 263,410 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,636,020
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 245,105 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,020,602
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 212,873 shares (+13886.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,494,676
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ITT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for ITT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ITT forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.