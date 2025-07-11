Lobbying Update: $40,000 of IHEARTMEDIA INC lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of IHEARTMEDIA INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.Con.Res. 12, "Local Radio Freedom Act" (LRFA), all provisions. (2025) H.R. 861, "American Music Fairness Act", all provisions. (2025) Intel related to House FCC oversight hearings, specifically regarding AM radio in vehicles. Intel related to the 119th Congress' committee leaders and legislative agenda.

H.R. 1, "Big Beautiful Bill". Potential pay-fors/tax legislation: regarding immediate deductibility of advertising revenue and deductibility of interest on business debt.

H.R. 979, "AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act", all provisions. (2025)

H.R. 979, "AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act", all provisions (2025)"

IHRT Insider Trading Activity

IHRT insiders have traded $IHRT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IHRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W PITTMAN (Chairman and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 400,000 shares for an estimated $563,960 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD J BRESSLER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $178,820

KAMAKSHI SIVARAMAKRISHNAN has made 6 purchases buying 1,017 shares for an estimated $1,537 and 2 sales selling 336 shares for an estimated $372.

IHRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of IHRT stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IHRT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IHRT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

IHRT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IHRT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IHRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.875.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Laws from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $1.25 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $4.5 on 03/10/2025

