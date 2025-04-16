Lobbying Update: $40,000 of HUNTINGTON INGALLS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of HUNTINGTON INGALLS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Defense Appropriations Act, Navy Shipbuilding Programs; DOD workforce development, Space Force R&D National Defense Authorization Act, Navy Shipbuilding Programs; DOD workforce development, Space Force R&D"

HII Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

HII Insider Trading Activity

HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923

NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166

FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900

D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096

HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of HII stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

