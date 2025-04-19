Lobbying Update: $40,000 of HUMANA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of HUMANA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues involving Medicare Advantage and VA coverage, including care coordination and other facets surrounding veterans choice of multiple government insurance options."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HUM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HUM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

HUM Insider Trading Activity

HUM insiders have traded $HUM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY S. HUVAL (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 3,703 shares for an estimated $948,925

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of HUM stock to their portfolio, and 545 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.