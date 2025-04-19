Lobbying Update: $40,000 of HUMANA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of HUMANA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues involving Medicare Advantage and VA coverage, including care coordination and other facets surrounding veterans choice of multiple government insurance options."
HUM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HUM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
HUM Insider Trading Activity
HUM insiders have traded $HUM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY S. HUVAL (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 3,703 shares for an estimated $948,925
HUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of HUM stock to their portfolio, and 545 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX added 5,264,045 shares (+106.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,335,540,856
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,020,721 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $512,677,124
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,751,857 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $444,463,639
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,103,132 shares (+44.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,875,619
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 893,637 shares (+435.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,724,643
- SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. added 827,619 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,975,216
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 789,227 shares (+152.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $200,234,782
