Lobbying Update: $40,000 of HUDBAY MINERALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of HUDBAY MINERALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Introduced companys domestic source of made in America copper projects to several Congressional Members."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
HBM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of HBM stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 5,435,983 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,259,110
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,580,718 shares (+298.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,767,649
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD added 4,410,778 shares (+44.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,477,805
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,299,428 shares (+144.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,632,658
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,777,571 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,671,763
- GMT CAPITAL CORP removed 3,584,200 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,032,020
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. added 2,561,607 shares (+50.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,442,597
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
HBM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HBM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for HBM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HBM forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.