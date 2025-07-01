Lobbying Update: $40,000 of HUDBAY MINERALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of HUDBAY MINERALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Introduced companys domestic source of made in America copper projects to several Congressional Members."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of HBM stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HBM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HBM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HBM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HBM forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.