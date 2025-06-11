Lobbying Update: $40,000 of HP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of HP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Diversity & Inclusion Issues

National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act Defense Appropriations Act Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act

National Defense Authorization Act"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HPQ Insider Trading Activity

HPQ insiders have traded $HPQ stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTEN M LUDGATE (Chief People Officer) sold 74,356 shares for an estimated $2,560,077

ALEX CHO (President, Personal Systems) sold 40,287 shares for an estimated $1,401,987

STEPHANIE LIEBMAN (Global Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,646 shares for an estimated $811,234 .

. ANNELIESE OLSON (Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions) sold 21,545 shares for an estimated $613,817

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HPQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 535 institutional investors add shares of HPQ stock to their portfolio, and 616 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HPQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HPQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Toni Sacconaghi from Bernstein set a target price of $34.0 on 01/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.