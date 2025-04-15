Lobbying Update: $40,000 of GREENLIGHT BIOSCIENCES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of GREENLIGHT BIOSCIENCES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Lobbying related to education on new and innovative agricultural technologies"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

LASR Insider Trading Activity

LASR insiders have traded $LASR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LASR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT H KEENEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 197,536 shares for an estimated $2,047,755 .

. JOSEPH JOHN CORSO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,204 shares for an estimated $128,207 .

. JAMES NIAS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,506 shares for an estimated $16,566

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LASR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of LASR stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.