Lobbying Update: $40,000 of GETTY IMAGES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of GETTY IMAGES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Copyright issues related to generative AI. Issues related to data provenance."

GETY Insider Trading Activity

GETY insiders have traded $GETY stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GETY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERMAN GROUP LLC NEUBERGER sold 4,100,000 shares for an estimated $10,086,000

CHINH CHU has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 88,493 shares for an estimated $357,027 .

. CRAIG WARREN PETERS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 157,377 shares for an estimated $336,259 .

. JENNIFER LEYDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,949 shares for an estimated $89,919 .

. GRANT FARHALL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,472 shares for an estimated $84,338 .

. KJELTI WILKES KELLOUGH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,472 shares for an estimated $84,338 .

. CHO MIKAEL (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,962 shares for an estimated $78,060 .

. GENE FOCA (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,649 shares for an estimated $63,349 .

. KENNETH ARRIGO MAINARDIS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,079 shares for an estimated $60,015 .

. PETER ORLOWSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,719 shares for an estimated $44,269 .

. NATHANIEL GANDERT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,032 shares for an estimated $42,801 .

. DAINE MARC WESTON (Senior VP, Ecommerce) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,883 shares for an estimated $30,123 .

. MICHAEL TEASTER (Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,227 shares for an estimated $13,305 .

. CHRIS HOEL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,206 shares for an estimated $2,847.

GETY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of GETY stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

