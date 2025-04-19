Lobbying Update: $40,000 of GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to autonomous and electric vehicles - no specific legislation. Issues related to AV legislation - no specific legislation.

Issues related to cybersecurity and privacy - no specific legislation.

Issues related to autonomous and electric vehicles - no specific legislation. Issues related to AV legislation - no specific legislation."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

GM Insider Trading Activity

GM insiders have traded $GM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY T BARRA (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 713,648 shares for an estimated $38,942,692 .

. CRAIG B. GLIDDEN (Executive Vice President & GC) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 383,142 shares for an estimated $21,696,752 .

. MARK L REUSS (President) sold 122,283 shares for an estimated $6,745,130

RORY HARVEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,226 shares for an estimated $1,037,900 .

. ALFRED F JR KELLY purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $607,920

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 561 institutional investors add shares of GM stock to their portfolio, and 616 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025

Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/07/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GM forecast page.

GM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Philippe Houchois from Jefferies set a target price of $52.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $60.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $70.0 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.