Lobbying Update: $40,000 of GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to autonomous and electric vehicles - no specific legislation. Issues related to AV legislation - no specific legislation.
Issues related to cybersecurity and privacy - no specific legislation.
Issues related to autonomous and electric vehicles - no specific legislation. Issues related to AV legislation - no specific legislation."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
GM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
GM Insider Trading Activity
GM insiders have traded $GM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARY T BARRA (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 713,648 shares for an estimated $38,942,692.
- CRAIG B. GLIDDEN (Executive Vice President & GC) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 383,142 shares for an estimated $21,696,752.
- MARK L REUSS (President) sold 122,283 shares for an estimated $6,745,130
- RORY HARVEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,226 shares for an estimated $1,037,900.
- ALFRED F JR KELLY purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $607,920
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
GM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 561 institutional investors add shares of GM stock to their portfolio, and 616 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 22,218,452 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,183,576,938
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 8,347,526 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $444,672,710
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 7,196,697 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $383,368,049
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 6,366,002 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,116,926
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 6,009,772 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $320,140,554
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 5,419,215 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,681,583
- FMR LLC removed 4,217,131 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,646,568
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
GM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/07/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for GM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GM forecast page.
GM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Philippe Houchois from Jefferies set a target price of $52.0 on 10/30/2024
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $60.0 on 10/23/2024
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $70.0 on 10/23/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.