Lobbying Update: $40,000 of FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Education and advocacy regarding sickle cell disease, including H.R. 1796/S. 735- Sickle Cell Disease and Other Heritable Blood Disorders, Research, Surveillance, Prevention, and Treatment Act of 2025."

FULC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of FULC stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

