Lobbying Update: $40,000 of FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Education and advocacy regarding sickle cell disease, including H.R. 1796/S. 735- Sickle Cell Disease and Other Heritable Blood Disorders, Research, Surveillance, Prevention, and Treatment Act of 2025."
FULC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of FULC stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TRV GP IV, LLC removed 2,343,154 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,012,823
- SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,155,675 shares (+182.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,131,672
- FMR LLC removed 1,633,550 shares (-94.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,677,685
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,181,047 shares (+336.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,550,920
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 1,069,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,025,042
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,015,470 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,772,709
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 1,000,000 shares (+50.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,700,000
