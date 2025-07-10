Lobbying Update: $40,000 of FORD MOTOR COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of FORD MOTOR COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"IIJA reauthorization, highway trust fund revenue sources, appropriations. OBBB Act"

F Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $F stock 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $F stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 17 times. They made 12 purchases worth up to $800,000 on 04/10, 04/09, 04/08, 04/07, 03/31, 03/05, 02/13, 02/10, 02/07, 02/06, 02/04, 01/13 and 5 sales worth up to $800,000 on 04/15, 03/10, 03/03, 02/05, 01/21.

on 04/10, 04/09, 04/08, 04/07, 03/31, 03/05, 02/13, 02/10, 02/07, 02/06, 02/04, 01/13 and 5 sales worth up to on 04/15, 03/10, 03/03, 02/05, 01/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/26.

F Insider Trading Activity

F insiders have traded $F stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $F stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW FRICK (President, Ford Blue & Model e) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $675,000.

F Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 745 institutional investors add shares of F stock to their portfolio, and 754 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

F Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $F in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/06/2025

F Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $F recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $F in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $9.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $10.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $9.0 on 04/10/2025

