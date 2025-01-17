Lobbying Update: $40,000 of FIFTH THIRD BANCORP lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of FIFTH THIRD BANCORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General banking issues and prudential banking regulation"

FITB Insider Trading Activity

FITB insiders have traded $FITB stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FITB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT P SHAFFER (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,216,193 .

. JUDE SCHRAMM (EVP & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $840,055 .

. KEVIN P LAVENDER (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $835,369 .

. KRISTINE R. GARRETT (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,600 shares for an estimated $623,738 .

. MITCHELL STUART FEIGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $494,523 .

. SUSAN B ZAUNBRECHER (EVP & CLO) sold 2,842 shares for an estimated $117,118

FITB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 416 institutional investors add shares of FITB stock to their portfolio, and 419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.