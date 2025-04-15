Lobbying Update: $40,000 of EQUINIX INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of EQUINIX INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tracking executive orders and action regarding, power, energy, and data center development.

Tracking executive orders and action regarding, power, energy, and data center development.

Tracking executive orders and action regarding, power, energy, and data center development."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

EQIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EQIX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

EQIX Insider Trading Activity

EQIX insiders have traded $EQIX stock on the open market 255 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 255 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES J MEYERS has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 14,510 shares for an estimated $13,251,683 .

. BRANDI GALVIN MORANDI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 9,046 shares for an estimated $8,263,937 .

. ADAIRE FOX-MARTIN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 8,791 shares for an estimated $8,088,809 .

. KEITH D TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 7,138 shares for an estimated $6,634,228 .

. JONATHAN LIN (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 5,027 shares for an estimated $4,588,694 .

. RAOUF ABDEL (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 3,841 shares for an estimated $3,487,611 .

. KURT PLETCHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,445 shares for an estimated $1,338,253 .

. SIMON MILLER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 674 shares for an estimated $593,839 .

. CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 225 shares for an estimated $203,126.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EQIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 534 institutional investors add shares of EQIX stock to their portfolio, and 491 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EQIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQIX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/11/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for EQIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EQIX forecast page.

EQIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQIX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $EQIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1020.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Rosivach from Wolfe Research set a target price of $978.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $1025.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Kenneth Leon from CFRA set a target price of $985.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Anthony Hau from Truist Financial set a target price of $1090.0 on 11/29/2024

on 11/29/2024 Ari Klein from BMO Capital set a target price of $1020.0 on 10/31/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.