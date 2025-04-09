Lobbying Update: $40,000 of ENOVIS lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of ENOVIS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Medicare DME Competitive Bidding reforms and refinements, prior authorization reforms - legislative and regulatory, and Implementation of the No Pain Act"
ENOV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of ENOV stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,307,680 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,380,998
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,262,004 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,376,735
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 825,936 shares (+35.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,242,071
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 720,505 shares (+263.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,615,759
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 661,430 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,023,548
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 469,498 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,601,572
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 463,815 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,352,202
