Lobbying Update: $40,000 of ENOVIS lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of ENOVIS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medicare DME Competitive Bidding reforms and refinements, prior authorization reforms - legislative and regulatory, and Implementation of the No Pain Act"

ENOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of ENOV stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

