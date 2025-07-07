Lobbying Update: $40,000 of EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Funding for medical countermeasure enterprise including, Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and Project BioShield for FY2025. Opioid and heroin addiction legislation, naloxone access and awareness.
Reauthorization of Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act, Funding for medical countermeasure enterprise including, Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and Project BioShield for FY25 and FY26, Opioid crisis legislation, naloxone access and awareness, FY2026 NDAA provisions related to biological and chemical defense and access to naloxone.
National Defense Authorization Act for FY2025, provisions related to biological and chemical defense and access to naloxone."
EBS Insider Trading Activity
EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NEAL FRANKLIN FOWLER sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $204,050
- KATHRYN C ZOON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,300
- KEITH KATKIN sold 7,844 shares for an estimated $49,417
EBS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of EBS stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,020,582 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,960,028
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 809,591 shares (+3748.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,934,612
- INVESCO LTD. removed 791,948 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,848,867
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 706,959 shares (-54.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,435,820
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 631,794 shares (+313.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,070,518
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 492,579 shares (+44.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,393,933
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 449,966 shares (-53.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,186,834
