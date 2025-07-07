Stocks
EBS

Lobbying Update: $40,000 of EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS lobbying was just disclosed

July 07, 2025 — 10:03 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$40,000 of EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Funding for medical countermeasure enterprise including, Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and Project BioShield for FY2025. Opioid and heroin addiction legislation, naloxone access and awareness.
Reauthorization of Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act, Funding for medical countermeasure enterprise including, Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and Project BioShield for FY25 and FY26, Opioid crisis legislation, naloxone access and awareness, FY2026 NDAA provisions related to biological and chemical defense and access to naloxone.
National Defense Authorization Act for FY2025, provisions related to biological and chemical defense and access to naloxone."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

EBS Insider Trading Activity

EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NEAL FRANKLIN FOWLER sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $204,050
  • KATHRYN C ZOON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,300
  • KEITH KATKIN sold 7,844 shares for an estimated $49,417

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of EBS stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.