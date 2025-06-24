Lobbying Update: $40,000 of EDISON INTERNATIONAL lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of EDISON INTERNATIONAL lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General education on EIX current and planned investments; wildfire hazardous fuel removal; nuclear waste storage; cyberliablity legislative proposals; Congressional Review Act issues

EIX Insider Trading Activity

EIX insiders have traded $EIX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEANNE BELIVEAU-DUNN sold 3,288 shares for an estimated $178,666

EIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 464 institutional investors add shares of EIX stock to their portfolio, and 489 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EIX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

EIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 01/23/2025

