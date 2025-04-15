Lobbying Update: $40,000 of DOLE PLC lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of DOLE PLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Guidance and advocacy related to international trade and maritime logistics."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
DOLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of DOLE stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,010,546 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,682,792
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,008,485 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,654,886
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 653,544 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,848,985
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ added 579,412 shares (+32.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,845,238
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 550,351 shares (+30.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,451,752
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 436,790 shares (+25.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,914,136
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 416,285 shares (-41.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,636,498
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.