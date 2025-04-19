Lobbying Update: $40,000 of CHAMPIONX lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of CHAMPIONX lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Certification of technologies for compliance with regulations concerning methane emissions detection and monitoring.
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
CHX Insider Trading Activity
CHX insiders have traded $CHX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DERIC D. BRYANT (See remarks) sold 49,303 shares for an estimated $1,482,053
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CHX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of CHX stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 3,116,262 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,731,163
- NORGES BANK added 2,261,744 shares (+490.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,496,819
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,825,125 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,625,148
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,240,817 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,737,814
- CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC added 1,232,500 shares (+470.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,511,675
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,222,296 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,234,228
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 1,101,100 shares (+373.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,938,909
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CHX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for CHX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHX forecast page.
CHX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Phillip Jungwirth from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $33.0 on 02/10/2025
- Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $34.0 on 02/10/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.