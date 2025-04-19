Lobbying Update: $40,000 of CHAMPIONX lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of CHAMPIONX lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Certification of technologies for compliance with regulations concerning methane emissions detection and monitoring.

Certification of technologies for compliance with regulations concerning methane emissions detection and monitoring."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CHX Insider Trading Activity

CHX insiders have traded $CHX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DERIC D. BRYANT (See remarks) sold 49,303 shares for an estimated $1,482,053

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CHX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of CHX stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CHX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHX forecast page.

CHX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Phillip Jungwirth from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $33.0 on 02/10/2025

on 02/10/2025 Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $34.0 on 02/10/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.