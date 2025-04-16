Lobbying Update: $40,000 of CERUS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of CERUS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R.____/S.____ Department of Defense Appropriations Bill, 2026, Title VI, all provisions related to blood safety. H.R.____/S.____ Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, 2026 - Title II, all provisions related to blood safety.

H.R.____/S.____ National Defense Authorization Act, 2026, Title XIV, all provisions related to blood safety."

CERS Insider Trading Activity

CERS insiders have traded $CERS stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CERS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM MARINER GREENMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 277,920 shares for an estimated $408,178 .

. CHRYSTAL JENSEN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 159,440 shares for an estimated $245,601 .

. KEVIN DENNIS GREEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 160,077 shares for an estimated $242,154 .

. RICHARD J BENJAMIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 132,709 shares for an estimated $200,811 .

. VIVEK K JAYARAMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 120,768 shares for an estimated $177,807 .

. ERIC BJERKHOLT sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $35,700

DEAN A. GREGORY purchased 1,725 shares for an estimated $2,932

CERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of CERS stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

