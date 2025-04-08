Lobbying Update: $40,000 of CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues relating to Medicare coverage for laboratory diagnostic services."

CSTL Insider Trading Activity

CSTL insiders have traded $CSTL stock on the open market 156 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 156 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEREK J MAETZOLD (Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 123 sales selling 97,988 shares for an estimated $2,646,958 .

. DANIEL BRADBURY has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 31,468 shares for an estimated $967,807 .

. FRANK STOKES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,969 shares for an estimated $422,045 .

. TOBIN W JUVENAL (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,837 shares for an estimated $301,317.

CSTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of CSTL stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CSTL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSTL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/05/2024

Stephens issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/29/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

CSTL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSTL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CSTL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $30.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Sung Ji Nam from BTIG set a target price of $45.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Catherine Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $39.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Paul Knight from KeyBanc set a target price of $36.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $42.0 on 10/29/2024

