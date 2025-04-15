Lobbying Update: $40,000 of BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"issues related to senior health care
issues related to senior housing"
BKD Insider Trading Activity
BKD insiders have traded $BKD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LEE S WIELANSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $114,621.
BKD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of BKD stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FLAT FOOTED LLC added 5,235,078 shares (+84.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,332,442
- ANTIPODES PARTNERS LTD added 3,507,044 shares (+86.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,640,431
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP added 3,187,294 shares (+62.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,032,088
- IRON TRIANGLE PARTNERS LP removed 2,197,578 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,053,817
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,089,242 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,508,887
- WATERFRONT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,066,970 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,396,859
- VISION CAPITAL CORP removed 1,838,440 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,247,353
