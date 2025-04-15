Lobbying Update: $40,000 of BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"issues related to senior health care

issues related to senior housing"

BKD Insider Trading Activity

BKD insiders have traded $BKD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEE S WIELANSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $114,621.

BKD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of BKD stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

