Lobbying Update: $40,000 of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to IRC code sections 45 and 45Y, 48 and 48E, 45U, 45X and 6418 (H.R.1 - Sections 70512, 70513, 70510, 70514) Issues related to OECD Pillar 2 as it relates to treatment of renewable energy credits."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
BRK.B Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BRK.B stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRK.B stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $250,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE MIKE KENNEDY purchased up to $15,000 on 05/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 04/04 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/16 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 04/01, 02/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE ELEANOR HOLMES NORTON sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 01/13 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 01/15, 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
BRK.B Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,986 institutional investors add shares of BRK.B stock to their portfolio, and 1,875 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 8,702,206 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,634,620,871
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 4,475,346 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,383,479,772
- FMR LLC added 4,075,824 shares (+41.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,170,702,345
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,625,027 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,398,036,879
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,567,089 shares (+1.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,367,180,259
- GATES FOUNDATION TRUST removed 2,482,589 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,322,177,249
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,382,747 shares (+33.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,269,003,397
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.