Stocks
BRK.B

Lobbying Update: $40,000 of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

July 10, 2025 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$40,000 of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to IRC code sections 45 and 45Y, 48 and 48E, 45U, 45X and 6418 (H.R.1 - Sections 70512, 70513, 70510, 70514) Issues related to OECD Pillar 2 as it relates to treatment of renewable energy credits."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

BRK.B Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BRK.B stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRK.B stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BRK.B Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,986 institutional investors add shares of BRK.B stock to their portfolio, and 1,875 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 8,702,206 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,634,620,871
  • PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 4,475,346 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,383,479,772
  • FMR LLC added 4,075,824 shares (+41.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,170,702,345
  • ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,625,027 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,398,036,879
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,567,089 shares (+1.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,367,180,259
  • GATES FOUNDATION TRUST removed 2,482,589 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,322,177,249
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,382,747 shares (+33.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,269,003,397

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BRK.B

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.