Lobbying Update: $40,000 of ASPEN AEROGELS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of ASPEN AEROGELS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan."

ASPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of ASPN stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ASPN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASPN in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/22/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/16/2024

