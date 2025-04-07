Lobbying Update: $40,000 of ASPEN AEROGELS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of ASPEN AEROGELS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan."
ASPN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of ASPN stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,824,823 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,558,897
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,550,857 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,304,181
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,703,151 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,233,433
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 1,619,320 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,237,521
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,588,632 shares (+4757.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,872,948
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 1,393,213 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,551,370
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,104,549 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,122,042
ASPN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASPN in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/22/2024
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/16/2024
