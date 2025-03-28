Lobbying Update: $40,000 of ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Proposals regarding inversion transactions and reinsurance"

ACGL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ACGL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

ACGL Insider Trading Activity

ACGL insiders have traded $ACGL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOUIS T PETRILLO (OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $1,927,334.

ACGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 405 institutional investors add shares of ACGL stock to their portfolio, and 440 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ACGL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACGL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024

ACGL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACGL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ACGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $107.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Michael Zaremski from Capital One Financial set a target price of $104.0 on 11/06/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.