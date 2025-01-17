Lobbying Update: $40,000 of AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitored issues relating to higher education and for-profit higher education institutions issues

Monitored issues relating to higher education and for-profit higher education institutions issues in the following appropriations subcommittees the Defense (HR 8774 and S, 4921) Military Construction (HR 8580 and S. 4677), and Labor Health and Human Services (HR 9029 and S. 4942) appropriations bills Also monitored HR 9468, the Veterans Benefits Continuity and Accountability Supplemental Appropriations Act. Also monitored HR 9747, the FY2025 Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act.

Monitored issues relating to higher education and for-profit higher education institutions issues in the House Armed Services Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee, particularly the FY25 NDAA (S. 4638 and HR 8070)

Monitored and supported issues relating to higher education and for-profit higher education institutions, particularly HR. 5702, Expanding Access for Online Veteran Students. Monitored HR 9468, the Veterans Benefits Continuity and Accountability Supplemental Appropriations Act"

APEI Insider Trading Activity

APEI insiders have traded $APEI stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 29 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL DAVID BRANER has made 29 purchases buying 986,824 shares for an estimated $13,791,196 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES KENIGSBERG sold 600 shares for an estimated $11,400

APEI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of APEI stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

