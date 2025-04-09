Lobbying Update: $40,000 of AMERICAN AIRLINES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of AMERICAN AIRLINES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General Aviation Issues"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AAL Insider Trading Activity

AAL insiders have traded $AAL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT D JR ISOM (CEO and President) sold 102,441 shares for an estimated $1,763,511

ANGELA OWENS (SVP Corporate Controller) sold 51,906 shares for an estimated $890,312

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of AAL stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AAL forecast page.

AAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $15.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Conor Cunningham from Melius Research set a target price of $18.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Daniel McKenzie from Seaport Global set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $15.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 11/14/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.