Lobbying Update: $40,000 of AMAZON.COM (FRA PILLPACK AN AMAZON COMPANY) lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of AMAZON.COM (FRA PILLPACK AN AMAZON COMPANY) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor legislation on drug price transparency and market access issues including legislative proposals related to drug pricing. Monitor FY 2026 Appropriations. Support direct primary care and telehealth provisions in H.R. 1 (reconciliation legislation). Monitor and engage on EU & Canadian digital regulatory policies (including digital services taxes). Monitor international trade issues. Monitor labor issues."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AMZN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 30 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

AMZN Insider Trading Activity

AMZN insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 13,500,000 shares for an estimated $3,023,586,218 .

. DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 60,732 shares for an estimated $13,374,022 .

. DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 45,730 shares for an estimated $9,644,805 .

. ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 40,656 shares for an estimated $8,586,325 .

. MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 36,163 shares for an estimated $7,575,082 .

. BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,370 shares for an estimated $6,840,174 .

. SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,528 shares for an estimated $2,506,235 .

. KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $210,680

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,748 institutional investors add shares of AMZN stock to their portfolio, and 2,323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AMZN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMZN in the last several months. We have seen 36 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AMZN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMZN forecast page.

AMZN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMZN recently. We have seen 39 analysts offer price targets for $AMZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $260.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $255.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $250.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $300.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $235.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $285.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $238.0 on 07/08/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.