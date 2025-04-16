Lobbying Update: $40,000 of AEROVIRONMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of AEROVIRONMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Unmanned aircraft systems; Loitering munitions"
AVAV Insider Trading Activity
AVAV insiders have traded $AVAV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WAHID NAWABI (Chair, President and CEO) sold 29,366 shares for an estimated $3,764,721
- KEVIN PATRICK MCDONNELL (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 904 shares for an estimated $188,755.
AVAV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of AVAV stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 609,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,759,175
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 378,227 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,205,353
- M&T BANK CORP removed 356,750 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,900,257
- STATE STREET CORP added 354,815 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,602,480
- AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 251,499 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,703,181
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 240,012 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,935,446
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 236,142 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,339,892
AVAV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVAV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AVAV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $190.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $146.0 on 03/05/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.