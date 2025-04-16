Lobbying Update: $40,000 of AEROVIRONMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of AEROVIRONMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Unmanned aircraft systems; Loitering munitions"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AVAV Insider Trading Activity

AVAV insiders have traded $AVAV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WAHID NAWABI (Chair, President and CEO) sold 29,366 shares for an estimated $3,764,721

KEVIN PATRICK MCDONNELL (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 904 shares for an estimated $188,755.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AVAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of AVAV stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AVAV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVAV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AVAV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $190.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $146.0 on 03/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.