Lobbying Update: $40,000 of ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Advocacy on issues regarding domestic manufacturing."

AMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 9 times. They made 9 purchases worth up to $135,000 on 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales.

on 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 03/31, 03/05 and 0 sales.

on 03/31, 03/05 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 02/13.

on 02/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

AMD Insider Trading Activity

AMD insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA T SU (Chair, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 156,496 shares for an estimated $22,422,108 .

. FORREST EUGENE NORROD (EVP & GM DESG) sold 40,540 shares for an estimated $5,743,301

MARK D PAPERMASTER (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,754,674 .

. PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 4,645 shares for an estimated $499,616

AMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,043 institutional investors add shares of AMD stock to their portfolio, and 1,306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 01/08/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Positive" rating on 12/10/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/28/2024

AMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMD recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $AMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $160.0 on 02/06/2025

on 02/06/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $137.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $140.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $175.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 01/29/2025

