Lobbying Update: $40,000 of ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to transportation reauthorization. Issues related to competitive bidding. General issues relating to infrastructure. Issues related to recycling."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

WMS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WMS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

WMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of WMS stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $177.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer set a target price of $184.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Garik Shmois from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $170.0 on 11/11/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.