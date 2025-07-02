Lobbying Update: $40,000 of ACCENTURE FEDERAL SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of ACCENTURE FEDERAL SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor Agriculture Appropriations Bill for Food and Nutrition Programs, Financial Modernization, and Farm Bill Implementation. Monitor Homeland Security, Justice, Commerce, Education, Appropriations Issues. Monitor federal budget negotiations, impact of sequestration, and provisions concerning federal government procurements prohibitions.

Monitor Education Department and student loan administration; monitor Higher Education Act reauthorization

Monitor financial services IT modernization

Monitor IT systems at the Department of Justice

Postal service reform monitoring

Provisions concerning federal government procurement prohibitions; Annual Appropriations Bills

Monitor issues related to highway and FAA reauthorization and implementation. Monitor issues related to Amtrak and TSA.

Monitor IT Modernization at the Social Security Administration. Support language to accelerate IT modernization efforts at SSA"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ACN Insider Trading Activity

ACN insiders have traded $ACN stock on the open market 80 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE SPELLMAN SWEET (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 13,574 shares for an estimated $4,996,935 .

. JOEL UNRUCH (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 8,313 shares for an estimated $2,727,154 .

. JOHN F WALSH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,715,219 .

. MANISH SHARMA (CEO-The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 4,655 shares for an estimated $1,665,451 .

. RYOJI SEKIDO (Co-CEO Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,700 shares for an estimated $670,429 .

. MAURO MACCHI (Chief Executive Officer-EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $646,289 .

. ANGIE Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,935 shares for an estimated $620,703 .

. MELISSA A BURGUM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,719 shares for an estimated $618,713 .

. ANGELA BEATTY (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,130 shares for an estimated $388,283.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ACN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,033 institutional investors add shares of ACN stock to their portfolio, and 1,198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ACN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ACN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACN forecast page.

ACN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ACN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $362.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $370.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $348.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $390.0 on 03/17/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.