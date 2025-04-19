Lobbying Update: $390,000 of TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS AMERICA INC lobbying was just disclosed

$390,000 of TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS AMERICA INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 8239, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2023 HR10445 Continuing Resolution through 3/17/2025 HR 9747, Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025

Policies to enhance patient access to medicines in Medicaid including rebate, waiver policy and funding issues Policies to enhance patient access to medicines in Medicare Medicare payment proposals Medicare telehealth proposals Request for Regulatory Clarification with Medicare Part B Group (CMS) Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Selected Drugs for Initial Price Applicability Year 2026 Request for Regulatory Clarification with Medicare Administrative Contractor (CMS) Discussions on biosimilars related to IRA Discussions on spillover related to the IRA P.L. 117-169 Inflation Reduction Act - reconciliation package with provisions related to prescription drug prices, implementation, negotiation, Part D redesign, inflation penalties Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Selected Drugs for Initial Price Applicability Year 2027

Clarify or reform the 340B program Global pharmaceutical supply chain operations and manufacturing locations Most Favored Nation/International Reference Pricing Promoting the Congressional Plasma Caucus Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) H.R. 2534, PROTECT 340B Act of 2023 H.R. 830, S.1375, HELP Co-Pays Act H.R. 2670, S. 2226, National Defense Authorization Act H.R. 5539, S. 3131, ORPHAN Cures Act H.R. 5378, The Lower Costs, More Transparency Act H.R. 6283, S. 1542, Delinking Revenue from Unfair Gouging "DRUG Act" H.R. 7174, Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures (EPIC) Act S.2305- Biosimilar Red Tape Elimination Act SUSTAIN 340B Act - No bill number H.R.8574 - 340B Affording Care for Communities and Ensuring a Strong Safety-net Act

Tax incentive issues as they relate to proposed global supply chain bills Discussions related to the repeal of the BEAT - provisions related to orphan drug tax credits S. 866/H.R. 2673, A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to enhance tax benefits for research activities - issues related to R&D amortization H.R. 3665, To provide an enforcement of remedies against the extraterritorial taxes and discriminatory taxes of foreign countries. General issues around 2025 Reconciliation/Inbound Concerns

General intellectual property policy issues

H.R. 7085, BIOSECURE ACT S. 3385, A bill to prohibit contracting with certain biotechnology providers"

