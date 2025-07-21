Lobbying Update: $390,000 of KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$390,000 of KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Funding for continued agricultural research and development programs for specialty crops.

Issues related to promotion of healthy/positive hydration including areas of public-private collaboration, ingredient safety and disclosure, and protection of consumer choice in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Issues related to farmer support and long-term agricultural development, including support for regenerative agricultural, agricultural R&D, and technical assistance programs.

Issues related to import of foreign agricultural products.

Issues related to sustainable packaging and circular economy, including composting, collection, recycling, end-market development, and claims. Issues related to carbon dioxide capture and utilization for food and beverage applications."

KDP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KDP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

KDP Insider Trading Activity

KDP insiders have traded $KDP stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEVCO B.V. JAB has made 1 purchase buying 3,619,600 shares for an estimated $120,677,464 and 1 sale selling 83,950,000 shares for an estimated $2,740,967,500 .

and 1 sale selling 83,950,000 shares for an estimated . ROBERT JAMES GAMGORT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,040,000 shares for an estimated $35,310,080 .

. MARY BETH DENOOYER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $4,067,925 .

. ANGELA A. STEPHENS (Senior VP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,850 shares for an estimated $747,629 .

. DE VEN MICHAEL G VAN purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $498,000

KDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 499 institutional investors add shares of KDP stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KDP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KDP in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

KDP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KDP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $KDP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $38.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Sean King from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Rajesh Kumar from HSBC set a target price of $42.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $42.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $40.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Mike Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 04/09/2025

