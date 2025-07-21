Lobbying Update: $390,000 of KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$390,000 of KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Funding for continued agricultural research and development programs for specialty crops.
Issues related to promotion of healthy/positive hydration including areas of public-private collaboration, ingredient safety and disclosure, and protection of consumer choice in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Issues related to farmer support and long-term agricultural development, including support for regenerative agricultural, agricultural R&D, and technical assistance programs.
Issues related to import of foreign agricultural products.
Issues related to sustainable packaging and circular economy, including composting, collection, recycling, end-market development, and claims. Issues related to carbon dioxide capture and utilization for food and beverage applications."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
KDP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KDP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
KDP Insider Trading Activity
KDP insiders have traded $KDP stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BEVCO B.V. JAB has made 1 purchase buying 3,619,600 shares for an estimated $120,677,464 and 1 sale selling 83,950,000 shares for an estimated $2,740,967,500.
- ROBERT JAMES GAMGORT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,040,000 shares for an estimated $35,310,080.
- MARY BETH DENOOYER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $4,067,925.
- ANGELA A. STEPHENS (Senior VP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,850 shares for an estimated $747,629.
- DE VEN MICHAEL G VAN purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $498,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
KDP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 499 institutional investors add shares of KDP stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 25,425,644 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $870,065,537
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 23,815,867 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $814,978,968
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 20,196,835 shares (+108.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $691,135,693
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 15,089,632 shares (+53.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $516,367,207
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 12,315,041 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $421,420,703
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 8,562,895 shares (+65.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $293,022,266
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 6,107,223 shares (-86.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,989,171
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
KDP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KDP in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for KDP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KDP forecast page.
KDP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KDP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $KDP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $38.0 on 07/17/2025
- Sean King from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 07/17/2025
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 06/27/2025
- Rajesh Kumar from HSBC set a target price of $42.0 on 04/25/2025
- Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $42.0 on 04/22/2025
- Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $40.0 on 04/16/2025
- Mike Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 04/09/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.