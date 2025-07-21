Lobbying Update: $3,890,000 of LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$3,890,000 of LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"HR 3613 - Streamlining Foreign Military Sales Act of 2025 including issues related to foreign military sales reform

S (not yet introduced)/HR (not yet introduced) - Intelligence Authorization Act for 2026 including issues related to classified intelligence matters

HR 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Title II, including issues related to aircraft, space programs, intelligence programs, missile programs, maritime programs, tax programs, Research Design Test and Evaluation (RDTE), procurement, munitions programs, rotary wing aviation, border protection programs; S (not yet introduced)/HR 4016 - Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026 including issues related to aircraft, space programs, intelligence programs, missile programs, maritime programs, RDTE, procurement, munition programs, helicopters, radars, sensors, directed energy programs; S (not yet introduced)/HR (not yet introduced) - Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026 including issues related to aircraft, space programs, acquisition; S (not yet introduced)/HR (not yet introduced) - Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, 2026 including issues related to forest service technology

HR 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act including issues related research and development, foreign-derived intangible income, health savings account issues, healthcare taxation; S 1639/HR 1990 - American Innovation and Jobs Act including issues related to research and development amortization

HR 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Title II, including issues related to aircraft, spectrum, space programs, missiles, missile defense, technology development, intelligence programs, maritime programs, tax programs, defense funding; S (2296)/HR (3838) - National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 including issues related to electromagnetic spectrum, acquisition policy, space programs, missiles, missile defense, technology development, aircraft, RDTE, procurement, munitions, helicopters, radars, sensors, directed energy programs; S (not yet introduced)/HR 4016 - Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026 including issues related to aircraft, space programs, missiles, missile defense, technology development, maritime programs, intelligence programs, helicopters; S 5618 - FoRGED Act including issues related to acquisition policy

HR 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act including issues related to aircraft, space programs, intelligence programs, missile programs, maritime programs, tax programs; S (not yet introduced)/HR (not yet introduced) - Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026 including issues related aircraft, space programs, acquisition; S (not yet introduced)/HR 4016 - Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026 including issues related to aircraft, space programs, intelligence programs, missile programs, maritime programs

S (not yet introduced)/HR (not yet introduced) - Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, 2026 including issues related to wildfire technology, firefighting intelligence"

LMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LMT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

LMT Insider Trading Activity

LMT insiders have traded $LMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANIE C. HILL (Pres. Rotary & Mission Systems) sold 4,791 shares for an estimated $2,120,041

ROBERT M JR LIGHTFOOT (President Space) sold 3,213 shares for an estimated $1,421,506

HARRY EDWARD III PAUL (Vice President & Controller) sold 707 shares for an estimated $312,923

LMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,152 institutional investors add shares of LMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025

LMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMT recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $512.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $554.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Gautam Khanna from TD Cowen set a target price of $480.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $499.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Peter Arment from Baird set a target price of $540.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $432.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $480.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $485.0 on 03/24/2025

