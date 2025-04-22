Lobbying Update: $380,000 of MATCH GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$380,000 of MATCH GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Romance Scams Prevention Act Open App Markets Act App Store Accountability Act"

MTCH Insider Trading Activity

MTCH insiders have traded $MTCH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY SWIDLER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 242,209 shares for an estimated $7,960,085 .

. SPENCER M RASCOFF (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 59,560 shares for an estimated $2,049,703

GLENN SCHIFFMAN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $103,409

STEPHEN BAILEY sold 801 shares for an estimated $25,319

MTCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of MTCH stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MTCH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTCH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/08/2024

MTCH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTCH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTCH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Justin Patterson from KeyBanc set a target price of $43.0 on 11/12/2024

on 11/12/2024 Ross Sandler from Barclays set a target price of $53.0 on 11/08/2024

