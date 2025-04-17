Lobbying Update: $380,000 of EQUIFAX INC lobbying was just disclosed

$380,000 of EQUIFAX INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Government Benefit Eligibility Verification; Issues related to incarceration information; Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015, Section 824 (P.L. 114-74).

H.J. Res 74 / S.J. Res 36 - Prohibition on Creditors and Consumer Reporting Agencies Concerning Medical Information (Regulation V); S. 619 - Credit Freeze for Kids Act; Issues related to the use of credit reports for mortgage; Issues related to credit reporting.

General Issues related to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026; Department of Defense Appropriations, FY 2026.

Issues related to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program eligibility.

Issues related to housing finance and credit reporting.

Issues related to student loans, public service loan forgiveness, and income-driven repayment plans."

EFX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EFX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

EFX Insider Trading Activity

EFX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 80,465 shares for an estimated $21,369,083 .

. JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,627 shares for an estimated $8,525,231 .

. JOHN W JR GAMBLE (EVP, CFO & COO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $848,085

LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,103 shares for an estimated $280,470 .

. JOHN J III KELLEY (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $272,920

EFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 380 institutional investors add shares of EFX stock to their portfolio, and 351 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EFX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EFX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024

