Lobbying Update: $380,000 of DOORDASH INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$380,000 of DOORDASH INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R.4745/S. 4488 - Delivering for Rural Seniors Act; All provisions of the bill Matters related to food access and local delivery Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Online Pilot Program Matters affecting Nutrition, Farm Bill

Independent Contractor Status Under the Fair Labor Standards Act (WHD-2020-0007) Deceptive or Unfair Earnings Claims (FTC-2022-0020) H.R.5513/S.3018 - Modern Worker Empowerment Act; All provisions S.J.Res.63 / H.J.Res.116 - A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Labor relating to "Employee or Independent Contractor Classification Under the Fair Labor Standards Act"

H.R.190 - Saving Gig Economy Taxpayers Act; All provisions H.R.7024 - Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024; All provisions H.R. 9624 - TIPS Act; All provisions

Matters related to small business grants, workforce development

H.R.3482/S.1696 - Portable Benefits for Independent Workers Pilot Program Act; All provisions Matters related to portable benefits for independent contractors

Matters related to third-party delivery and service fees, pricing transparency S.3161 - PRICE Act; All provisions of the bill Trade Regulation Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees (FTC-2023-0064) H.R.1797/S.1008 - Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act; All provisions Lithium-Ion Battery Safety; Notice of Meeting and Request for Comments (CPSC-2023-0025)

S.3102/H.R.60665 - Retirement Savings for Americans Act of 2023; All provisions Matters related to portable benefits for independent contractors"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

DASH Insider Trading Activity

DASH insiders have traded $DASH stock on the open market 212 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 212 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY XU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 866,672 shares for an estimated $144,284,681 .

. ANDY FANG has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 603,311 shares for an estimated $100,499,806 .

. PRABIR ADARKAR (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 245,746 shares for an estimated $44,303,768 .

. STANLEY TANG has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 203,211 shares for an estimated $33,843,989 .

. RAVI INUKONDA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 58,842 shares for an estimated $10,308,117 .

. TIA SHERRINGHAM (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 48,678 shares for an estimated $9,010,313 .

. KEITH YANDELL (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 34,256 shares for an estimated $6,333,893 .

. SHONA L BROWN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,625,000 .

. GORDON S LEE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,267 shares for an estimated $1,344,187 .

. ASHLEY STILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250 shares for an estimated $49,840.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 450 institutional investors add shares of DASH stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DASH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DASH in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/08/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

Benchmark issued a "Negative" rating on 02/12/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/09/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for DASH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DASH forecast page.

DASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DASH recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $DASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $177.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $200.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Shweta Khajuria from Wolfe Research set a target price of $220.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Michael McGovern from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $172.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $160.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $180.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $190.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $200.0 on 10/31/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.